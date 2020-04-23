Experts talk skincare amid COVID-19

As health officials continue to urge us to protect ourselves from the coronavirus through social distancing and sanitization, skincare experts are reminding us to protect our skins as well.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As health officials continue to urge people to protect ourselves from the coronavirus through social distancing and sanitization, skincare experts are reminding folks to protect their skin as well.

A local dermatologist said while it is critical to keep surfaces disinfected. The use of antiseptics or other cleaning products can cause dry skin which can then develop rashes which allow the skin to lose its function to protect.

Dr. Robert Garbacz with Dermatology of North Texas said this allows the virus to tear the skin more readily.

“We recommend that as much as possible that you do wash your hands and wash it with warm water, and nice soapy water because there is a lipid membrane that encompasses the virus and if you get warm water it’s gonna dissolve that membrane and the virus no longer live,” Barbacz said.

It is also advice to use a cream or lotion to keep hands moisterized immediately after that as well.

In regards to rashes related to the virus itself, Garbacz said there is no specific pattern to be concerned about.

Also, telemedicine is available for folks wanting virtual visits regarding skin care.