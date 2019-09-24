Man dies following tanker fire

UPDATE: Sept. 24, 2019 4:35 p.m.

One man is confirmed dead following tanker fire. His identity has not been released.

Four to five cars have been damaged. No damage to the building has been reported.

UPDATE: Sept. 24, 2019, 4:24 p.m.

One person is dead following a tanker fire in Windthorst according to KFDX Reporter Curtis Jackson.

No names have been released at this time.

Video courtesy of Jon Chambers.









Windthorst (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma’s Homepage has a reporter on scene at a fire and reported explosion located near Joe’s Kwik Stop on U.S. 281.

It appears that a tanker truck caught fire while fueling.

Lanes are closed on for an about a mile around the location.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. DPS officials are on the way to the scene to investigate.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.