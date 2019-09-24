Man dies following tanker fire

1  of  2
UPDATE: Sept. 24, 2019 4:35 p.m.

One man is confirmed dead following tanker fire. His identity has not been released.

Four to five cars have been damaged. No damage to the building has been reported.

UPDATE: Sept. 24, 2019, 4:24 p.m.

One person is dead following a tanker fire in Windthorst according to KFDX Reporter Curtis Jackson.

No names have been released at this time.

Video courtesy of Jon Chambers.

Windthorst (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma’s Homepage has a reporter on scene at a fire and reported explosion located near Joe’s Kwik Stop on U.S. 281.

It appears that a tanker truck caught fire while fueling.

Lanes are closed on for an about a mile around the location.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. DPS officials are on the way to the scene to investigate. 

