WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities with the Wichita Falls Fire Department said a house fire on 8th Street Thursday morning was caused by an extension cord ran from the house behind it.

According to WFFD Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson, firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 1900 block of 8th Street at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Mawson said upon arrival of the first units to the scene, they called out that heavy smoke was showing from the structure.

According to authorities, the house is supposed to be vacant and unoccupied, but there are vagrants living there. However, no one was inside at the time of the fire.

The Red Cross was not called. It took approximately 30 minutes to control the fire.

There were no utilities to the house.

The fire was started by an electrical extension cord run from the house behind this house that was plugged into a portable electric heater.