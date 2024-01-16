WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Volunteers are still being requested to ensure the safe delivery of warm, nutritious meals to regional elderly and disabled individuals.

Meals on Wheels of Wichita County is requesting additional help for seven delivery routes on Wednesday, January 17, especially amid frigid temperatures.

Director of Marketing Sierra Darnell said that due to record lows, they’ve received several calls from volunteers, saying they can’t make it for meal deliveries Wednesday morning.

Meals on Wheels officials are hoping community members will step up and pitch in to help, something Darnell said is rewarding in more ways than one.

“It brings a great joy to yourself,” Darnell said. “It’s just giving back to the community.”

To help out this week during a shortage of volunteers, visit the Meals on Wheels website or call (940) 322-6232.