F-22 Demo team visits Hirschi High School

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of the F-22 Demonstration Team are in town for the Guardians of Freedom air show and gave some WFISD high school students insight into what the team will be doing.

They visited Hirschi High School Thursday afternoon to present videos showing exactly what the team does on a daily basis including how equipment can help a pilot maintain consciousness while under strong gravitational forces.

Maj. Paul Lopez said they hope to encourage students to want to pursue a career in the air force.

“I’m hoping the students get the opportunity to kind of hear the stories of airmen who are currently serving in the active-duty airforce and learn about the resources that are available to them when they leave high school,” Lopez said.

The F-22 Demo Team will be headlining the air show this weekend. Click here for a complete list of events.