SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE (KFDX/KJTL) — If you were outside Sunday afternoon between 1 and 3:30, you probably heard much louder than the normal military jet engine noise we are accustomed to hearing overhead.

If you were on the north side of town and the clouds didn’t obscure it, you may even have been lucky enough to see a lone F-22 Raptor doing aerial maneuvers over Sheppard Air Force Base.

According to personnel from the base, the F-22 was out of Eglin Air Base in Florida and a special stop on its flight plan was added as a morale booster for students at S.A.F.B.

They said it’s always a big thrill and encouragement for the future pilots and maintenance students at Sheppard to see what they may be flying and maintaining in a few years.