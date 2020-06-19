Face-to-face classes to resume Fall 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Education Agency announced Thursday students will return to the classroom in the fall.

There will be flexibility for families with health concerns to learn remotely.

Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Superintendent Mike Kuhrt said they are finding a way to safely bring students back.

“Learning at school face-to-face with a teacher is the best instructional model but yes we will offer online learning opportunities for students and parents who don’t feel comfortable going to school,” Kuhrt said.

Guidance for the 2020-2021 school year will be released by the Texas Education Agency next week.

Kuhrt said with the help of local health officials the district will be able to make the right decision based on local here.