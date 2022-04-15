WISE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Facebook group created with the goal of finding a missing man from Lewisville, Texas, has grown to over 1,000 people.

According to Matthew Moulds, his father Robert Moulds, 63, has not been heard from since Saturday, April 2. Moulds’ cell phone pinged a location in Wise County in the area of Bridgeport, Decatur and Paradise on Wednesday, April 6. His cell phone has been off since.

Hundreds of people have volunteered their time, vehicles, drones and effort to aid in the search for Robert Moulds.

Robert Moulds drives a white 2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a yellow ducky on the front antenna. The word “Ghost” is on both sides of the hood, and the Jeep has a rack on top, with an upgraded grill on the front.

Any sightings or information relevant to the search can be found in the Facebook group called ‘Finding Robert Moulds‘.

If you have any information relevant to the case, you’re asked to report it to your local police or to reach out to the Lewisville Police Department at (972) 219-3600.