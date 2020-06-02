Facility retesting residents and staff following false COVID-19 positives

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — In a Facebook post Monday night Sheridan Medical Lodge reported that 78 residents and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during routine testing conducted on May 25 however after retesting 20 staff and residents the test came back negative.

According to the post, 46 residents and 32 staff members tested positive during routine facility testing.

All positive cases were asymptomatic. According to the post, it is unusual for cases at a nursing facility to not show any symptoms which prompted a retest of 20 residents and staff.

The results of all 20 retest have come back negative for COVID-19.

They are completing a full retest to report accurate numbers and they will keep the public updated with the retest numbers.

Sheridan Medical Lodge publicist Katie-Rose Watson released a statement about the initial positives and how officials went about retesting residents and employees.

Read the full statement below: