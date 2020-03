WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As part of Fain Elementary’s Project-Based Learning initiative, Fain 5th graders will be holding the Fain Elementary Art Expo on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event will take place at The Forum located at 2120 Speedway Avenue.

The expo will include a culmination of both visual and performing arts from throughout the year.

To watch a video promo for the event created by Fain 5th grader, Genesis Cortez click here.