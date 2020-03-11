Fain’s Art Expo: featuring 5th grade visual and performing arts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some artists wait a long time to get their art displayed for everyone to see. On Tuesday, fifth graders from Fain Elementary showed off their art work from throughout the year at The Forum.

“I’ve only ever showed my stuff to my teacher and now I have all these adults coming and looking at my stuff, it’s really cool,” fifth grader Taegan Parker said.

This was not a normal school project, it was something that could change the way they look at art forever.

“I like taking photos of my dog and my house and Thanksgiving and stuff so I thought it would be fun to do it as a project since I saw it on the paper then whenever I actually got to do it for eight weeks and I was like oh wow I would like this as a hobby some day,” Parker said.

Some, like Maliyah Triche, were excited to show off a side of them they don’t always get to in class.

“I really like it because it gives us, as creators, a chance to show people what we actually like doing and stuff,” Triche said.

In turn, showing people their talent, on display here for all to see.

“We don’t really get this big of an opportunity and it’s really cool like people’s reactions,” Jolie Brashear said.

“I haven’t had an experience like this and it makes me proud of myself, it makes me want to do more stuff like this,” Mikaela Aguila said.

Not only giving them a chance to show off their hard work, but teaching them lessons they will take with them in life.

“What I learned about this project is that if you mess up, you actually get to keep doing it, it gives you more chances in life,” Aguila said.

With programs like this, Fain Elementary may have just inspired the next great artist.