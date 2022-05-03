WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Faith Mission is marking a milestone for one of its services that helps women and children.

This is the 10-year anniversary of the opening of Faith Refuge.

To celebrate the occasion, officials there hosted an event with speakers, music and a look back at the last 10 years.

“A lot of cities this size don’t have anything like this for women and they end up on the streets or ging to a larger city where the services are so scrunched up and taken already, and Wichita Falls has really made it possible for us to provide a situation like this that’s not really common in a town this size,” Wichita Falls Faith Mission CEO Steve Sparks said.

Sparks says Faith Refuge has helped over 10,000 women and children since opening its doors.

Click here to learn more about their programs, volunteer, or donate.