Faith Mission closes day room, will serve meals outside in response to COVID-19 situation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Faith Mission has made several changes to their shelter for men due to the continued spread of coronavirus in Wichita County.

In response to the current COVID-19 situation and the governmental regulations to shelter in place, Wichita Falls Faith Mission has implemented the following changes for the Faith Mission shelter for men:

Closing the day room — Clients are normally allowed to congregate there during the day. This will no longer be allowed. All transient and short-term clients must leave the facility at 8:00 am. They will be allowed back into the facility at 8:00 pm.

— Clients are normally allowed to congregate there during the day. This will no longer be allowed. All transient and short-term clients must leave the facility at 8:00 am. They will be allowed back into the facility at 8:00 pm. Lunch and dinner will be served outside on the dock at 12 noon and 7:15 PM.

Steve Sparks, CEO remarked, “In order to comply with the social distancing guidelines, we have to do this. Our downtown facility isn’t designed to house and feed people all day long under those restrictions. We will still provide three meals per day and safe shelter every night to those who need it.”

Faith Refuge for women and children will continue to operate as before until further notice.

The full press release can be found below: