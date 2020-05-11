Faith Mission considers antibody testing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Faith Mission officials are now considering implementing antibody testing in their effort to think of different ways to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.

Executive Director Steve Sparks said this could give them well-needed peace of mind as well as allow for a new approach to preventing the virus.

Faith Mission’s Chief Operations Officer Diane Seigler said both staff and clients have adjusted well to changes implemented due to the coronavirus, like hand washing and social distancing.

“It’s a community setting, it can be close at times and now that has changed,” Seigler said. “They are being very vigilant along with us to make sure that happens.”

Sparks said while Faith Refuge is large and didn’t need many operational changes, it is quite the opposite for Faith Mission.

“We don’t have enough room in the building for all the men to stay in there during the day, so what we have been doing is serving the meals and then asking them to go back outside after the meal is over,” Sparks said.

The building is then closed until 8:00 p.m. for showers and bedtime.

But Sparks believes more can be done to better control spread in the environment.

“I would love to have all of our staff tested for antibodies, it would be great to know whether we have any staff who have contracted it already,” Sparks said. “If it is affordable I would love to be able to test as many of our clients as possible too.”

Sparks and Seigler both said they will continue many of the new practices implemented now as we look toward the future.

Both Sparks and Seigler said they are always planning ahead in case of an increased population in the weeks or months to come due to people losing their jobs.

