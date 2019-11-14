Faith Mission in need of coats for colder months ahead

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 550,000 people experienced homelessness in the U.S. in 2018, so when temps drop below freezing as they have in Texoma this week, it’s hard to think about what it would be like not to have somewhere to go to keep warm.

“You come here or wherever you can go to get blankets and coats and you just wrap yourself up the best that you can,” Faith Mission client Steven Spurgin said.

It’s hard to imagine being out on the streets with nowhere to go, let alone when it’s below freezing.

Steven Spurgin has found himself on the street with nowhere to go many times and said places like Faith Mission can be life-saving.

“I was out on the streets pretty much until it started getting cold, and when it started getting cold, I came here, and I’ve been here a little over a week,” Spurgin said.

However, this time, Spurgin has joined the “Stepping Up” program and hopes to get his life together.

Faith Mission CEO Steve Sparks said that program to get people back on their feet and back to work is just one reason why Faith Mission is here.

“We are seeing more people going back to work we are able to help more of the people that come through our doors find jobs and find housing quicker because there are more jobs available out there,” Sparks said.

Until they can achieve that goal, keeping the homeless warm and alive is the top priority in frigid weather.

“When it gets cold out like it was last Monday, this place is full. We have men and the day room will be full and well have men and families sitting in the hallways and chairs because it’s just too dangerous to be out there in the cold,” Sparks said.

Which is why we here at KFDX have partnered with Faith Mission to provide coats for those in need.

“We gave away over 800 coats last year, so, it’s been extremely important to us to be able to have plenty of coats because some of the men and women that we serve will lose them,” Sparks said.

Sparks is confident that the community will come together and donate even more coats this year, letting each homeless person know that community is there for them.

To donate a new or gently used coat for the homeless, you can drop them off at our station located at 4500 Seymour Highway or drop them off to Faith Mission located at 1300 Travis Street.