WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Faith Mission is in need of personal hygiene products, and need your help.

They need small bars of soap, razors, and shaving cream.

Donations cans be brought to the dock at Faith Mission, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone interested in donating can also do so by making a purchase through their Amazon Wish List: