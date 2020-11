WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Faith Mission has provided Thanksgiving meals to the homeless and hurting for more than 50 years.

However, this year for the first time they had a social distancing Thanksgiving lunch outside.

Anyone in the community who is struggling was welcomed to visit Faith Mission or Faith Refuge to eat Thanksgiving lunch through the generosity of our community.

Faith Mission will also have a dinner as normal inside from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.