WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we near the end of the year, officials with the Faith Mission of Wichita Falls are calling upon the community for help as they tend to see an increase in clients during the holidays.

CEO of the Faith Mission, Steve Sparks, said during the winter months, cold weather gear is one of the Faith Mission’s top priorities.

Sparks said with an increase of clients expected, they could always use help with volunteers, as well as donations. Whether you’re donating your time, clothing, food or even money, a little bit goes a long way.

Being able to pass out things such as blankets, coats, socks, and anything really that will keep the clients warm, makes the holiday season a little more bearable for those with nothing but the clothes on their backs, Sparks said.

“We’re expecting to see more people than we usually do,” he said. “We also try to make the holiday season a little bit more for them; we decorate the building and have special meals, that kind of thing, and lots of volunteers help out around that time too.”

According to Sparks, there is a big need for volunteers to help with evening meals as well.

Click here if you would like to volunteer or make a donation to the Faith Mission of Wichita Falls.