Faith Mission officials buy transitional home for women

They’re calling the new transitional home “Victory House” after the very street it sits on.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Wichita Falls Faith Mission officials work to help women transition from shelter to self-sufficiency.

The organization just purchased a transitional home for women who have graduated from Faith Refuge programs.

They’re calling the new transitional home “Victory House” after the very street it sits on.

“It’s important to have that stepping stone, you know when you’re here you have a lot of rules and then when you leave here you’re just kind of on your own unless you have a really strong support system so this kind of weans them off of that to where they can kind of regulate themselves,” Faith Mission assistant director of development Lyka Walton said.

Six women will have the opportunity to live at “Victory House” at a time. They’ll pay $200 a month in rent.

“The women can stay there for up to a year, they’re gonna have evaluations along the way just to see how their progress is,” Walton said.

House mom Michelle Kilman is just one person tracking progress. This new job is personal for her.

“It’s a way of me giving back,” Kilman said. “I was a graduate of the new beginnings program in 2013, I was actually I think the third person to ever graduate from the new beginnings program.”

The women are coming from a Faith Refuge program of rules and guidance and the segway to living on their own is going to be similar.

“I’ll have to keep up with what the girl’s schedules are,” Kilman said. “I’m sure there’s going to be you know times, curfews, I think a lot of chores, meals being planned and things like that.”

Kilman said the transitional home is going to make the process smoother.

“It’s not just turning them out there, you know leaving them alone and when people have been on drugs, alcohol, whatever their addiction may have been, they don’t know how to live,” Kilman said.

The home stands as victory for the organization and the women who will live there.

The home will be for single women, and they’ll start moving in at the beginning of September. Officials said they hope this will be as successful as the men’s house which has helped four men already transition into living solo.

Faith Mission officials are looking for donations such as beds, living room furniture and any items that go in a home. You can drop off donations at Faith Mission at 1300 Travis St and let them know it’s for the women’s transitional home.