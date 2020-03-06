Faith Mission prepares for potential coronavirus exposure

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Even though the coronavirus has not been found in Wichita Falls, Faith Mission homeless shelter has a protocol in place if it does.

Faith Mission’s staff members said they knows the clients they bring in don’t have always have access to the best healthcare.

As a homeless shelter, they must prepare for every life-threatening situation.

“When it comes to our clients we try to keep a close eye on them through our staff to make sure they’re being asked regularly how they feel,” Faith Mission CEO Steve Sparks said. “If they have a fever. With the coronavirus, we’ve really been trying to pay attention to the three main symptoms which are fever, coughing and shortness of breath.”

With people in such close proximity to each other, flu season is always a cautious time of the year for Faith Mission in Wichita Falls.

Thankfully, this year has been better than others.

“This year has been really light,” Sparks said. “And we’ve been thankful for that. But in year’s past, we’ve had some years where the flu has spread throughout our…shelter. As hard as we try to keep it from it it just does. And so we do the best we can to keep it from spreading.”

Seeing the same clients regularly helps Faith Mission keep track of the sick as well.

They also can get them treatment when they need it.

“We have a clinic that opens every Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.,” Sparks said. “We have a doctor and a nurse who comes in. And so they’re screening ’em when they’re here on Tuesdays and then the rest of the days we’re just watching them.”

As they observe their clients, Faith Mission looks over their staff as well.

“We encourage our employees to wash their hands don’t touch your face,” Sparks said. “Try to keep your distance. If you don’t feel well don’t come to work. Especially if you have a fever and those kind of things.”

As concerns grow around the coronavirus, Faith Mission officials are encouraging clients to prevent sickness starts by cleaning their hands.

“We’ve added new handwashing sanitizing stations around the shelter because we’re pretty sure that most people are probably not washing their hands well,” Sparks said. “So we’re just giving ’em an easier way to do that so that they can, ya know, keep from spreading it as much as possible.”

Faith Mission sanitizes their shelter daily and Sparks hopes to keep the shelter clean and free from illness.