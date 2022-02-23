WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While most of us have somewhere warm and cozy to sleep tonight, maybe even a warm cup of soup to drink, that’s not the reality for some people.

For those people, there is food and warmth available when the weather turns bad as it has again.

As if one snowstorm wasn’t enough, Wichita Falls residents found themselves bracing for yet another one just three weeks later, and so did the men and women without a permanent place to call home.

It’s something Cody Pierce, a Programmer at the Wichita Falls Faith Mission, said he knows they appreciate because just nine months ago, he, too, was in their shoes.

“They come in, and they’re cold and we give them blankets, we let them stay, we provide three meals a day for them, and in that time you get in the process of getting to know them,” Pierce said. “They’re all a bunch of really good people; they just live on the streets.”

Thankfully though, the organization known for leading the homeless toward self-sufficiency was well prepared to provide emergency shelter, food and clothing for a high volume of people in need.

“Then we just prepare ourselves schedule-wise so to make sure that we can get somebody here to the shelter to provide care to the men and women who come in,” Faith Mission and Refuge’s CEO Steve Sparks said.

Faith Mission has a total of 62 emergency beds for nights like these, that’s in addition to its day-to-day programmers.

At last check about 30 of those beds were filled, and about the same are filled at the Faith Refuge.

But Sparks said as the weather worsens they anticipate the numbers to increase.

“The ones who try to stay out on the streets for whatever reason will find their way in or in some cases they’ll even be found by a good samaritan and brought in,” Sparks said.

“We don’t want them out there, we want them in here and they’re free to come any time they want to,” Pierce said. “We just love them, we want them warm and safe.”

And that’s because at the Faith Mission, as they say, Every story matters.

In order for Faith Mission to continue to be there, especially in emergencies like these, they depend on the community to continue to support them. Find out how here.