WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On a cold and snowy winter night much like what we’re all currently experiencing, CEO of Faith Mission shelter Steve Sparks said Faith Mission being open can truly be life-saving for someone without a warm place to call home.

“We’ll have men and women probably, but mostly men that’ll come in after trying to tough it out for a while, and they’ll come in here soaking wet and cold, and we’ll try to get them as safe and warm as we possibly can,” Sparks said.

Sparks said on cold nights like Wednesday’s, the Faith Mission maximizes all of the space available to them, so that they can shelter as many folks as they can, as well as stock up on those much-needed winter supplies.

“We prepare ahead of time; thankfully, the meteorologists gave us a little bit of notice this time, so we were able to get the salt for the sidewalks and make sure everything was clear with a safe path for people to get in,” Sparks said. “Then of course we accumulate all the coats and blankets and food that we can and make sure that we’re able to take care of the crowds.”

The Faith Mission team will be very busy as they help the men, women and children in our community have a place to get out of the weather.

“These are our neighbors that have ended up either homeless or may be between jobs, and whatever it may be, they are our neighbors, and we want to take care of them that way,” Sparks said.

During freezing weather, it’s important to think of our neighbors experiencing homelessness and take care of them the best we can.

“We’re going to do everything that we can to make sure that everybody is safe and warm tonight,” Sparks said.

The Faith Mission will be open throughout the night for anyone needing shelter.

Another local location serving as a warming center for those in need is the Burkburnett Community Center.