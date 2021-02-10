Faith Mission providing warmth, shelter for those in need

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For those without a roof over their head, frigid weather is more than just an inconvenience, it’s potentially life-threatening.

This is why Faith Mission in Wichita Falls is opening its doors to all who need a warm place to stay.

It’s been a long haul for shelters like Faith Mission in Wichita Falls. From a global pandemic to freezing temperatures, figuring out how to adjust has been a task in itself. But not greater than the one they set out to achieve each night they open their doors.

When it comes to cold weather, it’s a matter of life and death for folks like William Ramirez.

“I’ve been through it all. I’ve been left for dead. I mean I got family but. like I said. they didn’t think I would make it this far,” Ramirez said.

“There is no way they can survive out there long term and unfortunately, there may be some who try,” Steve Sparks, Faith Mission CEO, said.

This is why Sparks does what he can to make sure that those like Ramirez, who may need a bed and a warm place to stay, have somewhere to go.

“We suspend some of our bars on some of the people who wouldn’t normally be able to stay here. we even do that just to make sure that nobody is out there trying to survive in this kind of weather,” Sparks

Offering more than just a cot for the night, the services Faith Mission provides aim to make tangible positive changes in people’s lives.

“What I’m looking forward to is graduating, and hopefully out there somewhere is a house,” Ramirez said.

After five months here, Ramirez has gone from living on the street to participating in one of the organization’s job programs. Ramirez is now not only warm for the night, but he’s also looking forward to a career as a cook, something he could have never imagined before Faith Mission.

Sparks tells me the goal at Faith Mission is to help people become “un-homeless” and do what they can to help each person find their way back to self-sufficiency.