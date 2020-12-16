Faith Mission receives donation of 400 pairs of underwear from online prayer group

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Faith Mission received a donation of 400 pairs of underwear on Dec. 16, courtesy of Passionate Online Prayer with Encouragement.

Passionate Online Prayer with Encouragement is an online prayer group that believes many people may forget underwear, which is important for everyone.

Cassie Foster, with the group, said items like these, along with a fresh shower and hygiene products, go a long way toward self-confidence.

“When you give you’re not just giving to people in need, you’re stepping out in obedience to what God has called us to do, to be that helping hand, that gift of hope to those around us,” Foster said.

Faith Mission is always looking for donations to assist those who are less fortunate in our community.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating, click here for more details on how to do so.