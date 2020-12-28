Faith Mission resumes services after shutdown due to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Faith Mission resumes its homeless shelter services Monday after a 10-day shutdown was triggered when two men tested positive for COVID-19.

Faith Mission’s Director of Development Brad Prickett said since several men who are apart of the residential program were exposed to those who tested positive, there was no way to quarantine all 33 men without suspending services.

In addition to day-to-day cleaning and regular mask-wearing, officials made additional precautions to their social distancing guidelines.

“They ate together, they went outside together if they needed a smoke break or if they were in their dorms they were all in groups of three so therefore if somebody did come down sick we could be able to trace to see who they were around,” Prickett said.

Those who would generally stay at the mission on a nightly basis had the option of going to the Salvation Army.

Volunteers will be able to go back to their normal schedules Tuesday.