Faith Mission rolls out inspiring documentary as holiday season nears

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Faith Mission and Faith Refuge are giving people a first-hand look into some of the many stories of overcoming homelessness, reuniting with family, and more.

“The Gift of Faith” gives insight into the work they do every day.

“A lot of lives being changed, a lot of families being restored and we chose those stories because we thought it would effect a wide variety of people,” Faith Mission CEO Steve Sparks said.

It features five different subjects, each with personal experiences of being helped by, or volunteering at Faith Mission.

Stories of overcoming homelessness, reuniting with loved ones, understanding different perspectives and helping others.

But since fundraising slowed during the pandemic, Sparks is hopeful it resonates with others, as colder weather and the holidays quickly approach.

“The demand for our services are going to heighten,” Sparks said. “So the need is great and we’re hoping people will remember us when they think about donating to charitable organizations like ours.”

But during quite possibly the busiest time of the year for them; whether it’s donations, volunteers, or just impacting someone’s life, Faith Mission is just looking to help those in need.

“We also hope to educate and inspire people to want to get involved in what we do here as volunteers, as prayer warriors or any other way they want to get involved here,” Sparks said.

Find a link to Faith Mission’s Facebook HERE.

And the YouTube link to “The Gift of Faith” HERE.