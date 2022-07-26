WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Most of us escape the heat by staying inside but what about those who don’t have this luxury?

Staying safe in triple-digit degree temps can be hard for the homeless community.

“It’s so deadly. Before you know it, you can be overcome by it. Typically we have more heat-related injuries to our clientele than we have cold-related ones,” Faith Mission CEO Steve Sparks said.

Faith Mission is a local homeless shelter that offers a safe place for people to escape the Texoma heat.

“We’re encouraging everybody to drink lots of water. They come in, we offer our day rooms so they can come in and cool off during the day. We’ve got shelter down at the north end of the building for them to look for jobs during the day. We’re passing out water bottles, we’re passing out backpacks to people on the street,” Sparks said.

With temperatures hitting as high as 106 degrees multiple days a week, staying in the heat for too long can be fatal, so the homeless shelter has seen an increase of people in need.

The women’s shelter is almost full and their men’s shelter is at 70% capacity.

“We’re seeing a huge increase in not only occupancy but also new intakes. We’re seeing new people come from different places around the whole Texas area looking for shelter,” Sparks said.

Sparks says staying hydrated and out of the heat is everyone’s best bet.

If you see someone laying in the heat, contact local law enforcement or a local shelter, so a wellness check can be done and they can be treated properly.

“If they don’t want to come here, there’s other places in town they can go and get out of the heat and that’s super important. Just stay out of it, especially in the afternoons,” Sparks said.

Click here for more information about Faith Mission.