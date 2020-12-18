Faith Mission suspends homeless shelter service amid COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Faith Mission announced Friday they will be suspending their Homeless Shelter Service after two men tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release, Faith Mission currently has two men who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in quarantine.

Several other men who are in the residential program have been exposed to the individuals in quarantine.

Faith Mission CEO Steve Sparks said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have to do this,” Sparks said. “Our downtown facility isn’t designed to quarantine men in large numbers.”

Individuals who need Homeless Shelter Services including meals and shelter are to contact the Salvation Army.

Volunteers will be suspended at Faith Mission until December 28, 2020.

Donations can still be made at Faith Mission by dropping off food and other goods at the back dock.

Faith Refuge for Women and Children and Faith Resale will continue to operate as normal.

Please find the full press release from Faith Mission officials below: