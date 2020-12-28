Faith Mission to reopen homeless shelter service after COVID-19 exposure

Anyone in the community who is struggling was welcomed to visit Faith Mission or Faith Refuge to eat Thanksgiving lunch through the generosity of our community.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – More than a week after officials with Faith Mission announced the suspension of its Homeless Shelter Service after two men tested positive for COVID-19, the agency has plans to resume services.

In a press release, officials said the two men are currently out of quarantine. The other men who are in the residential program who live at Faith Mission are also out of quarantine.

“We are thankful that no additional men showed signs of illness and that

the two men who were diagnosed with COVID-19 are feeling better,” said Steve Sparks, Faith Mission CEO.

Faith Mission will resume its Homeless Shelter Service for men starting Monday night. On Tuesday, volunteers will continue their normal schedule for Faith Mission.

For more information about volunteering please contact Paula Hall at 940-500-5911.



Faith Refuge for women and children and Faith Resale are open as normal.