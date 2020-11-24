Faith Mission to serve up new Thanksgiving dinner tradition

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Faith mission will not open their doors this Thanksgiving due to the pandemic. Instead, they are going outside to their parking lot to feed people that are in need.

The Thanksgiving lunch begins at 12:30 p.m. and they are serving until they run out of people to feed.

“We’ve got a lot of turkey, we got a lot of stuffing and all the fixings and pies that go with it, so we shouldn’t run out of food,” Faith Mission Executive Director said. “We’re just inviting everyone who needs that kind of help this time of the year to come to Faith Mission we’d be happy to serve you.”

The lunch begins at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday in the parking lot of the Faith Mission.

Spread the word if you know of someone or a family that is need of a hot meal on Thanksgiving.