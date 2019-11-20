Faith Mission’s Victory House receives $1,500 donation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Faith Mission received a generous donation on Tuesday morning.

Representatives from Alsco Linen and Uniform Rental Services presented a $1,500 check to Faith Mission on Tuesday morning to help with a new transitional program.

Faith Mission recently opened Victory House to help women transition out of homelessness.

Victory House is a new beginnings program that provides Christ-centered programs and services that lead the homeless toward self-sufficiency.

The program is designed to help women break their destructive patterns and overcome addiction.