Breaking News
Fatal stabbing leads to one arrest in Clay Co.

Faith Mission’s Victory House receives $1,500 donation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Faith Mission received a generous donation on Tuesday morning.

Representatives from Alsco Linen and Uniform Rental Services presented a $1,500 check to Faith Mission on Tuesday morning to help with a new transitional program.

Faith Mission recently opened Victory House to help women transition out of homelessness.

Victory House is a new beginnings program that provides Christ-centered programs and services that lead the homeless toward self-sufficiency.

The program is designed to help women break their destructive patterns and overcome addiction.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story