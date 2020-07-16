Faith Refuge offers kennels for client’s canine companions

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Dogs are a man’s best friend, but for those who find themselves homeless and enter programs to better their lives, it’s a hard choice to make to leave a furry friend behind. For many, that’s been the case, but now women entering the Faith Mission Faith Refuge program are able to house their canine companions in kennels at the facility.

After a long year of hard work and several volunteers pitching in, the Faith Refuge now has six dog kennels for those unitizing programs at the refuge.

“We wanted to be able to relieve them of the decision of whether to come in and leave their dog outside or to stay outside with it,” Wichita Falls Faith Mission CEO Steve Sparks said.

There are six kennels and each has a water and food dish, along with a dog house for the animals, Sparks said it wouldn’t have been possible without their partnership with P.E.T.S. Low-Cost Spay and Neuter.

“We have a program called Chain Off, and we build fences so we just decided to help with the kennels we never did kennels before we do chain link fences,” Development Assistant for P.E.T.S. Linda Casper said.

Casper said the project took about six months to build, and through all the volunteers and money raised for the project which is roughly $15,000, Casper said it speaks volumes about our community.

“Our community is amazing when we fundraise, and of course, we’re both 501c3 nonprofit organizations we rely on our community and they always go above and beyond,” Casper said.

“This just came from a heart from several people in our community to make sure that homeless people don’t have to give up their pets in order to get the attention they can get at faith refuge,” Sparks said.

Sparks said this will do more for recovering clients than many people can possibly imagine.

The Faith Refuge will be providing food for their client’s pets but Sparks said they are always accepting donations of dog food.

If anyone would like to donate dog food for these clients, you can either drop the dog food off at the Faith Refuge or drop it off at P.E.T.S. in Faith Refuge’s name.