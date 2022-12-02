WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local church is working to help families affected by hurricane in Florida.

Faith Village Church of Christ will head out to Fort Myers to deliver kitchen supplies. Hurricane Ian ripped through that area basically destroying everything.

Members packed up some items that were lost in the hurricane. Families in need will get items like crackpots, silverware, plates, toasters, and other kitchen supplies.

Church member Bob Goodknight said giving food is a great thing but not everybody thinks of providing supplies to cook the food.

“It is very rewarding to know that some family is going to go home ad have a home cook meal for the first time in maybe eight weeks and they wouldn’t have had it if it wasn’t for us.” Goodknight said.

“Our goal is to go around and do good things, acts of service for different people in this community and in places like Florida. Anywhere there is a need,” Minister Chris Swinford said.

About 100 sets of kitchen supplies will be delivered which Goodknight said will serve about 400 to 500 people.

They are set to leave Sunday morning and expect to arrive on Tuesday.