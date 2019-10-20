Fall Festival at Farmers Market harvests fun for the whole family

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The fifth annual Fall Festival Downtown at the Farmers Market brought out those of all ages to enjoy the fall harvest and new extended season. Celebrating farmers and the seasonal artisan vendors in town, the fall festival combines shopping, music, and fun for the whole family.

In what can be the perfect spot for shopping the fresh, fall harvest, the market is full of items ranging from fresh produce and baked goods to handmade candles and jewelry. Even including activities like mini pumpkin painting for the kids in the last day for the regular Farmers Market season.

Starting next month, the market will move to the first and third Saturdays from 10 a.m.– 1 p.m.