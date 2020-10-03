Fall festivities begin, French Country Meadows hosts Fall Family Fun Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To celebrate the season of fall, French Country Meadows hosted a Fall Family Fun Day, Friday, Oct. 2, and Saturday, Oct, 3.

Festival attendees had the option to buy a pumpkin at the festival, get their faces painter or even go on a hay ride.

This is the first year the festival has been put on.

Officials said even with the pandemic, now is the right time to get people outside.

Darrin French, Co-Owner of French Country Meadows, said, “Well we’ve been planning this for quite a while, and so we wanted to go ahead and do it anyways… I think it’s good for everybody to get outside, and everybody needs to and wants to get outside right now. So it was good timing.”

The fall festival will go on next weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, Saturday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 11.

Tickets are $10 per person.