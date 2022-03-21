COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have released the name of a firefighter who died Sunday battling a large fire in Comanche County.

On Sunday, March 20, 2022, at approximately 12:24 p.m., the Edgewater Park Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in the area of NE Kings Rd, just west of Lake Ellsworth.

During the fire extinguishment operations, Edgewater Park Fire Fighter April Partridge, age 55, got separated from her vehicle resulting in her becoming a fatality during the fire.

The official cause of death is under investigation by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.

At this time, the fire at NE Kings Rd is currently 90% contained after a joint effort of more than 14 agencies and more than 70 personnel.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office in conjunction with Lawton Fire Marshal, Comanche County Lawton Emergency Management, Oklahoma Forestry Services, and the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, and the area fire departments.