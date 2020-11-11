Fallen, missing and imprisoned military service members honored at Texas Roadhouse

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thomas Fowler American Legion Post 169 held a missing man ceremony at Texas Roadhouse on Nov. 11.

It’s a tradition for the post to set up a dining in honor of fallen, missing, or imprisoned military service members.

Vice Commander for Post 169 Michael Kurtz said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s excited to see the community still support our veterans.

“If you have a chance to knock on a neighbors door and take in a story from something that happened to them that they are willing to share, sit down and listen because there is a lot of history and a lot of love and heritage,” Kurtz said.

To celebrate our heroes, Texas Roadhouse handed out dinner vouchers to all active, former, or retired military members due to capacity restrictions.

The dinner vouchers can be redeemed from until June 2021.