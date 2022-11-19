Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL) — Mistletoes, wreaths, candy canes, and jingle bells are just a few of what many decorate their cars with during the holiday season.

The Red River Off-Road Syndicate sponsored this years Falls Festive Rides which supports the Wichita Falls Fire Department Toy Drive which was held just outside Frank and Joe’s off of Kemp.

Registration consisted of donating a toy worth up to $20 or bringing $20 in cash.

Car club enthusiasts said it’s great to be able to have a family event while giving back to those in need.

“You know, there’s a lot of kids that don’t get to have Christmas or enjoy Christmas like all the other kids do. We hope to make a little bit of change for them to get some kind of toy,” David Bender said.

“It’s nice to be able to do things for people who don’t have as much as other people do. So even like decorating the Jeeps, it’s just fun for the kids, fun for the adults,” Fernando Rosado said.

