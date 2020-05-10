Falls Fitness plans open house Saturday to prepare for May 18 reopen date

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Falls Fitness is getting ready for their reopening after Gov. Greg Abbott announced gyms will be allowed to reopen on May 18, 2020.

To kick things off, Falls Fitness Owner Bobby Rowland said they will have a open house on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

The event will start at 9 a.m. and go until 1 p.m. They will have classes in 30 minutes increments at 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Only nine people plus the instructor will be allowed to participate in the class.

Then the staff will be there until 1 p.m. to answer any questions folks may have. Rowland also said when they do reopen, there will be strict rules in place.

“We got to stick to 25% maximum occupancy,” Rowland said. “We’re going to block off the women’s shower and locker room. I’m going to have designated mat areas with labels so that each member is six-feet apart from each other. The rest of it is just about spacing.”