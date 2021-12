Falls Ride announces schedule changes for Christmas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Public Transportation Division (Falls Ride) will be closed from Friday, December 24, 2021, to Sunday, December 26, 2021, in observance of the Christmas

Holiday.

The Clarence Muehlberger Travel Center will also be closed in observance for the Christmas holiday from Friday, December 24, 2021, to Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Normal Falls Ride services will resume on Monday, December 27, 2021. The Clarence Muehlberger Travel Center normal business hours will resume on Monday, December 27, 2021.

Bus service for the week of Monday, December 20, 2021, to Sunday, December 26th, 2021, is as

follows:

Monday, December 20, 2021: All routes operating

Tuesday, December 21, 2021: All routes operating

Wednesday, December 22, 2021: All routes operating

Thursday, December 23, 2021: All routes operating

Friday, December 24, 2021: Closed for Christmas Eve

Saturday, December 26, 2021: Closed for Christmas Day

Sunday, December 27, 2021: Closed

If you have any questions, please contact the Falls Ride Dispatch Office at (940) 761-7433.