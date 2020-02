WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls city councilors approved a resolution Tuesday morning that could see Wichita Falls get four new buses.

The resolution authorizes the city manager, Darron Leiker, to apply for and accept grants for bus and bus facilities funding opportunities from the Federal Transit Administration.

The total cost of the buses would total $1.8 million.

2016 was the last time Wichita Falls saw any new buses.