WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to a shortage of both full-time and part-time bus drivers, Falls Ride will be reducing service hours starting Monday, August 24 until Friday August 27.

Service impacts will vary during this time frame.

You can find the service hours and routes affected below.

Also, anyone interested in becoming a bus driver for Falls Ride should contact the city of Wichita Falls Human Resources Department. You can click here for more information.