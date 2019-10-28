Falls Turf and Ornamental puts up Christmas lights

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Halloween isn’t here yet, but that isn’t stopping some Texomans from getting in the Christmas spirit.

Those with Falls Turf and Ornamental spent time Monday putting up Christmas lights on a client’s home over on Kent Lane.

Owner Shane Naylor says since Oct. 1 he has received calls from 88 customers about Christmas lights.

Naylor added a typical house uses about 3 to 4 strands of lights, which is about 160 to 170 lights.

If you decide to put up some lights of your own, Naylor has some tips.

Owner of Falls Turf and Ornamental Shane Naylor said “Check for frays. Do not use a metal staple, you can puncture that wire and cause a hot spot and catch your house on fire. And always use electric tape on all the plugs. Always.”

If you’re driving around the area they were working today, you may see the lights.

Naylor added his client plans to turn them on Monday night.