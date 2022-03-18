WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you like board games, role play or simply anything you can play on a tabletop then there is a perfect event for you this weekend.

That event would be the FallsCon gaming convention happening at Nexus Gaming Lounge on Seymour Highway.

“You play it on a table with other people around? We have it here,” FallsCon organizer Karston Perry said.

That’s what Perry has to say about what this event has to offer. It’s a four day gaming convention that provides board games, table top games, role-playing games, and a bunch more.

“Dungeons and Dragons, Pathfinder, Callicathulu, any tabletop games, Warhammer 40K, Age of Sigmar,” Nexus Game Operations Manager Utah Robertson said.

There’s even a massive board game library for you to choose from!

Perry says bringing something like this back to Wichita Falls was an easy decision to make.

“This is here in Wichita Falls and the surrounding areas too because we have people from Lawton and all kinds of places in the surrounding areas, and just everyone kind of comes together and enjoys each other company and having a good time,” Perry said.

A good time with some friendly competition

“Each person has their own abilities to move around the board and you’re basically trying to score points and touch downs while also beating up your opponent as much as possible, which is happening to me right now,” Robertson said.

Robertson says its a great feeling seeing the lounge be used for large events like FallsCon.

“Its the people, it really is. Even if I’m just working the counter getting a chicken sandwich for someone just having someone talk to me about their hobbies, whether I know what game they are talking about or not, just seeing the fire in people’s eyes and the joy that we bring to the community is what I live for every day,” Robertson said.

“The community here has always been really strong and i think we just wanted to keep it going and bring it again,” Perry said.

Perry and Robertson invite you to stop in and give some of these games a try. You might just walk away from FallsCon with a new hobby.

The event runs through the weekend from hours Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

