WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tabletop gaming and other fun continues at the MPEC.

The family-friendly FallsCon continues with plenty of fun on deck for the second day.

Attendees can expect a costume contest on top of the anticipated gaming experience with multiple tables set up. Doors close around midnight Saturday!

Organizers said through the hard work of planning the convention, it’s rewarding to see people show up and support it for the past six years.

“We have added more game space today. We’ve added more events today and we just are super excited for everything we have to offer. Just how much we have going on has been a shock both to us and all our visitors,” FallsCon Gaming Convention Volunteer & Hospitality Coordinator Leisha Thornton said.

Thornton said the convention has been able to roll out exclusive items from vendors. The convention is also testing out some exclusive games that have not been played anywhere else yet.