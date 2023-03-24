WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An event happening this weekend is the 2023 FallsCon Tabletop Gaming Convention. The 6th annual convention runs through Sunday at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

People from Texoma are invited to come out to enjoy gaming, a costume contest, arcade games, vendors, and more.

This year, the organizers were able to give scholarships to two MSU students.

They said holding the event every year shows that people in the area have a hunger for it, and want to play games.

“We love the hobby. We love having people coming out, we love seeing the fact that there is a hunger for it. So I guess for me personally it means a lot to me. It means a lot to me to see everyone, hear all the support, all the people that are excited about it. It’s so rewarding,” Vice President of FallsCon Gaming Convention Karston Perry said.

The convention will close at midnight on Friday. It will re-open at 10 a.m. Saturday and go until midnight. On Sunday, it will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.