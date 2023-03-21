WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A shortage of both full and part-time bus drivers has caused the FallsRide schedule to be altered.

Beginning Wednesday, March 22 until Friday, April 14, the bus service schedule will be the following:

Eastside, Central, North, and Connector Routes modified service of 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Southeast and Southwest modified of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sheppard Express and The Night Crawler will remain in service

This altered schedule will not affect Saturday service.

If you are interested in becoming a bus driver for FallsRide, contact the city of Wichita Falls Human Resource Department at 940-761-7615 or click here to visit the city’s website.