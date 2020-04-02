1  of  3
FallsRide to reduce Saturday hours in response to COVID-19

Local News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In a press release Thursday afternoon The City of Wichita Falls announced that FallsRide would reduce Saturday Service house in response to COVID-19.

This is being done in an effort to protect citizens by minimizing transmission risks the realse said.

Beginning April 4, FallsRide will be reducing Saturday service hours to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All routes will still operate as normal.  Flyers have been posted in the buses to give passengers time to adjust any schedules as needed. 

