FallsRide to reduce service hours for certain routes on Thursday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls Thursday announced the Wichita Falls Public Transportation Division, or FallsRide, will be reducing service hours on certain routes for Thursday, December 30, 2021.

The shortened hours are due to a shortage of both full-time and part-time drivers according to city officials.

Bus service hour changes for Thursday, December 30, 2021, are as follows:

Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

will not run from 2 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Southwest Route will not run from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Night Crawler will remain in service.

Passengers that normally use the Connector Route to travel to Sikes Senter Mall can use the Central Route instead.

Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver for FallsRide should contact the City of Wichita Falls Human Resources Department on the City of Wichita Falls webpage.