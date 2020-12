WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Public Transportation Division is changing things up on Saturdays due to a shortage of bus drivers.

Related Content FallsRide to reduce Saturday hours in response to COVID-19

FallsRide will have to temporarily stop providing Saturday scheduled bus service.

This will start Dec. 12 and last through Jan. 30.

The change affects Saturday routes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other routes are unaffected.

If you’re interested in helping with this shortage, click here to apply.